Posted: Dec 12, 2018 3:03 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:03 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Union boys’ team has proved themselves to be on the top team in the area to open the 2018-19 season. The Cougars are currently 7-1 and are ranked #9 in the latest update to the OSSAA Rankings.

Five of the Cougars seven wins have been by more than 30 points thus far. In Tuesday’s 75-44 win over Dewey, coach Lee Ott stretched the starters well into the fourth quarter. Ott says with so many lopsided results it has been difficult to get minutes for his top players.

The Cougars have been led by Kohlsyn Gibson offensively. The junior guard is averaging over 20 points per game after an explosive 28-point effort against Dewey. Ott has high praise for his sharpshooter.

Gibson is of one three juniors that start for OKU. The Cougars also have three underclassmen that play regular minutes off the bench. The future is bright for an already star-studded Cougar team.

OKU plays Preston on Friday in a home contest.