Posted: Dec 12, 2018 3:04 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Joni Nash, Executive Director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, was on hand at Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska to let the board know what has transpired over the last month and something big that will hopefully be coming to the fairgrounds next year.

Nash was extremely proud of how well the Pawhuska Christmas Parade went over.

The Dance Maker Academy of Pawhuska just put on a performance of The Nutcracker this last weekend as well.

Nash is hoping to bring the ARCA rodeo to Pawhuska in October.

Nash also said Ree Drummond's induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame was a major success, as Drummond said she was glad to see so many familiar faces from Pawhuska.