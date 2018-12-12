Posted: Dec 12, 2018 3:35 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the fire that killed 59-year-old Katherine Johnson last month. Early November reports show firefighters responded to a fire near 5th and North Cherokee around 1:30 and 4 o’clock on the morning of the fire. When the fire was contained, Dewey fire fighters say they found Katherine’s body in the back of the home.

Active Public Information Officer Steve Tanner with OSBI says no arrests have been made even though they have made great progress in the case. Tanner says they are currently waiting for cellular data to come back to assist them in their investigation.