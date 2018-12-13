Posted: Dec 13, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 9:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's 2nd-District Congressman, Markwayne Mullin joined 368 of his colleagues in a bipartisan vote to pass the 2018 Farm Bill in the House. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk for signature into law.

Mullin says the 2018 Farm Bill maintains several vital provisions to provide crop insurance, manage risk, increase loan rates, and cut burdensome red tape for farmers and ranchers.

Mullin says he is glad to see provisions that will help rural areas, such as improving rural broadband delivery and increasing funding for rural health projects that aim to combat the opioid epidemic.

The congressman commented that he is disappointed that Congress did not do more to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or SNAP Program by implementing commonsense work requirements.

The House passed the Conference Report by a vote of 369 - 47. Congressman Mullin also supported the House version of the 2018 Farm Bill, which included work requirements for able-bodied adults receiving SNAP benefits.