Posted: Dec 13, 2018 11:25 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

If anyone is interested in helping the Osage Language Immersion School, then Osage musician Natalie Brady will perform a benefit concert at Pawhuska’s Constantine Theatre on Dec. 13. Brady appeared on this season’s competition show, “The Voice.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will benefit the Immersion School. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The concert is being organized by a group of Immersion School parents as part of an on-going effort to support he school.

Brady is a graduate of Tulsa Union High School and currently resides in Nashville.