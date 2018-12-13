Posted: Dec 13, 2018 12:20 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 12:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library is giving away children’s books to those who are interested in picking them up. Yvonne Rose, Director of the Pawhuska Public Library, says she is needing to clear space in the youth section and she believes this is a great way to do it.

Rose says the book giveaway couldn’t have happened at a better time of the year.

Rose adds that the books are for children of all ages.

The Pawhuska Public Library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.