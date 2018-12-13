Posted: Dec 13, 2018 1:28 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet Nutcracker will have two performances this weekend at the Community Center in Bartlesville. Marketing Director Jo Baughman says they have great guest stars and artists.

Baughman says local people really make the show work. She says that those that perform can be anything but a professional to perform art beautifully. The ladies that perform the snow scene do an exellent job in Baughman's eyes. Taking advantage of the opportunity to be in select dances makes the magic of each dance happen, Baughman says.

The show on Saturday, Dec. 15 starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s show will start at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the box office in the Bartlesville Community Center from 9 to 5 on business days or by calling 918-336-2787. Tickets can be purchased online as well when you visit BartlesvilleCommunityCenter.com.