Posted: Dec 13, 2018 1:33 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public School’s All-City Orchestra Concert will take place Thursday night. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says Central and Madison Middle School orchestras and the Bartlesville High School orchestra will perform music for everyone to enjoy.

The All-City Orchestra Winter Concert will take place Thursday night from 7:30 to 9 o’clock at Bartlesville High School’s Fine Arts Center. The All-City Band Winter Concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center as well. Everyone is invited to a cookie reception following the concerts. Admission is free.