Posted: Dec 13, 2018 1:39 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 2:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Outside projects have slightly postponed the work on the new Dewey Police Building. However, City Manager Kevin Trease says they have been back at it recently. The Public Service of Oklahoma came in to reroute the powerlines around the building. The framers came in after that to put in the remaining trusses.

Depending on the rain, Trease says the framing for the building could be completed by this weekend if not next week.

Work on the buildings exterior should take place when the framers finish the building’s framework. Trease says windows and doors on the police building will be put into place once the exterior work is completed. Mechanical work will follow.

Trease says he is optimistic that the building could be completed by March 2019. That will depend on the contractors and other projects that arise, Trease says.