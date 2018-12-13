Posted: Dec 13, 2018 3:23 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 4:42 PM

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual Christmas program on Monday, December 17. The sheriff’s office staff will be handing out presents to 89 children that come from low-income homes, more than double the amount from last year.

Washington County Undersheriff Steve Johnson says this fundraiser is great way to give back to the community.

Several partnering organizations and members of the community at large have helped organize the program. Johnson says the office staff put it in several weeks of hard work to ensure that kids in need can have a great Christmas.

Children will get an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for pictures. The kids will also be presented with their gifts to take home and open at their parent’s discretion. The reward is mutually-beneficial and creates long-lasting memories for the children and staff. Johnson says the smiles of the children make all the work worth it.

The success of other programs including the Cops and Rodders Car Show and Masonic Lodge pancake breakfast allowed the office to help more families than ever before. The WCSO has taken part in this program for more than 20 years.