Posted: Dec 13, 2018 4:41 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2018 4:42 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers boys’ basketball team is still in search of its first win on the season. The Bulldoggers have struggled out to an 0-6 record after a tough loss to Oklahoma Union on Tuesday. The Doggers have another tough matchup against Caney, Kansas on Friday.

Dewey head coach Lance Knight says some of the struggles are a result of guys playing different roles than they did last season.

Hayden Thornton and Colby Henley are the two top scorers on the Bulldoggers this season. They’ll be tasked with carrying the scoring load against a talented Bullpups team. Caney is 1-3 on the season after facing tough early season competition.

The two team’s split the season series last year with each team winning a nail biter on the road. Radio coverage from Dewey High School can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM. Pregame show will begin at 8 p.m.