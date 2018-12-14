Posted: Dec 14, 2018 9:01 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education will recognize several people in their meeting on Monday night. They will recognize cross country coaches David Ayers and Bon Bennett for the success the cross country team had this year. They will also recognize assistant high school principal Elliot Smith who was recently named Oklahoma’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Smith will now compete for National Assistant Principal of the Year.

Budget discussions will take place during the meeting as well. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says they want to focus on elementary classroom sizes in part. He says they have classrooms where there are 23 students per teach while there are classes that have more students than that and they want to address that immediately.

McCauley says they want to work on an elementary alternative program to help kids with trauma. That trauma can be more than physical trauma, he says, and they can serve up to 24 children in the school district that need help with that issue in their lives. Grand Lake Mental Health Center employees and classroom staff could possibly be part of that alternative program next year if not further down the road.

Later in the meeting, the board will hear a report from Paths to Independence. They will talk about fundraising for the private school and about their in-service day they will have on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During that in-service day, Paths to Independence will be on hand to guide teachers through the autism spectrum.

Also in their meeting, the board will discuss their audit report. The board will meet at the Education Service Center located at 1100 S Jennings around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.