Posted: Dec 14, 2018 9:20 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will have a shorter meeting on Monday morning.

To start their meeting, they will discuss a resolution for the disposal of equipment. That equipment includes a John Deere Grader 627 used previously in district three.

Next in their meeting, the commissioners will discuss and take action on a request for salary and benefits for the State Election Board Secretary for the month of November 2018.

Listed last on their short list of agenda items is a request for the approval of allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax from Washington County Treasurer’s Office.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17.