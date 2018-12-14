Posted: Dec 14, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 10:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Pawhuska artist has surprised every teacher in town with a special gift for the holiday season. All 58 certified teachers in the Pawhuska school district were given an Amazon gift card this week thanks to an art project and live auction called "The Gallery Experience."

We told you earlier this month that in September, artist Addie Roanhorse took 100 canvasses and commissioned 75 students and 25 professional artists to paint something special for a live auction. The students also wrote letters about why they wanted to be part of the project. One of them wrote, "our school needs all the money it can get."

Similar art fundraisers conducted by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition gave Roanhorse the idea for the event. She hopes to make this annual event. The artwork raised more than $2,000 enough to give every teacher a $35 gift card.