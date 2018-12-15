Posted: Dec 15, 2018 10:48 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 10:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will take action on a proposed sale of tax property in Nelagoney Monday morning. The board will also act on a software update for Assessor Gail Hedgcoth's office and on an O-DOT offer to purchase the Osage County Tourism Gazebo. The agenda calls for the board to act on proposed modifications to the second-floor courtroom. County commissioners plan to approve 30-thousand dollars for the nutrition program and to act on bids for grader blades and other road and bridge materials. Monday morning's meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the courthouse in Pawhuska.