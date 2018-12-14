Posted: Dec 14, 2018 2:30 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 2:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will hold a live drawing next week to benefit several local families and their children. General Manager Brian Pritchard says they want to make sure families have a wonderful Christmas this year.

While Pritchard has never performed a Christmas drawing in Bartlesville, he says he has adopted families in the Oklahoma City area. Pritchard says he has been in the car business for 22 years, and one year in the Oklahoma City area, he adopted a family from each branch of the military. Each family actually received a car, he says.

As for the Christmas drawing in Bartlesville, Pritchard says families that are drawn will have a dinner served to them at Tumbleweeds sometime Saturday, Dec. 22. He also says that each child from each family drawn will receive a Christmas gift regardless of how many children are in a family.

Pritchard says you can still enter a family in the drawing if you drop by the dealership in the next several days leading up to Tuesday's drawing. If you spend a penny or test drive a car, you can enter a family in to for their chance to be drawn.

The event will take place at Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 5 on Tuesday, Dec. 18. You can watch the event live from their location and on their Facebook page, or you can hear it on the radio.