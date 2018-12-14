Posted: Dec 14, 2018 3:49 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing child abuse charges. An officer employed with the City of Bartlesville was dispatched to the east side of Bartlesville early Friday morning in reference to the child abuse case.

According to an affidavit, the officer escorted the child’s mother out of the home with her four-year-old son when he arrived at the home. The child’s mother said Joseph Helt was intoxicated and had been screaming at her. According to the affidavit, the woman appeared frightened as she spoke.

Helt allegedly got upset when the boy didn’t pick up his toys when asked. The mother then reported that Helt struck the boy’s legs with a leather belt. The belt began to leave a bruise on the child’s legs when the officer was shown where Helt hit the child and the officer noticed an older bruise one of the child’s legs.

The arresting officer found Helt away from the home and began questioning Helt about the bruises. He admitted to hitting his son with the belt but added that it was “an accident.” The officer then arrested Helt.

Bond for Helt was set at $20,000. His next court date was set for Dec. 28th at 9 a.m.