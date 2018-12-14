News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 14, 2018 3:54 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 4:03 PM
One Lane to Close Along Sooner Park Drive
Garrett Giles
Contract crews will begin concrete work on Sooner Park Drive between Adams Boulevard and Baylor Drive Monday, Dec. 17. Director of Engineering Micah Seimers says the project is part of the City of Bartlesville’s ongoing concrete panel replacement project. Seimers says one lane of traffic will remain open on Sooner Park Drive during the construction.
Construction for this portion of the project is anticipated to take about three months, pending weather conditions.
« Back to News