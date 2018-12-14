Posted: Dec 14, 2018 3:54 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2018 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Contract crews will begin concrete work on Sooner Park Drive between Adams Boulevard and Baylor Drive Monday, Dec. 17. Director of Engineering Micah Seimers says the project is part of the City of Bartlesville’s ongoing concrete panel replacement project. Seimers says one lane of traffic will remain open on Sooner Park Drive during the construction.

Construction for this portion of the project is anticipated to take about three months, pending weather conditions.