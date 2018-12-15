Posted: Dec 15, 2018 3:44 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2018 3:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford joined 43 Members of Congress on Friday to send a letter to President Trump to urge any immediate action necessary to move construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline forward after a federal judge issued a decision that blocked construction of the pipeline in November.

Lankford says the Keystone XL pipeline will bring nearly 6600 high paying jobs in the near-term and nearly $4 billion in new capital investment next year alone. The letter states one of the president's first actions as President was to expedite the approval and construction of the Keystone XL pipeline across six western and rural states. The signers of the letter say they appreciate Mr. Trump's strong leadership on this issue and they write now to encourage that leadership and attention to continue so that the important infrastructure project can become a reality.