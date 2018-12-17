Posted: Dec 17, 2018 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 10:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville is once-again offering you a way to turn your Christmas tree into mulch after you take it down. According to Chief Communications Officer for the city, Kelli Williams, you can take your natural Christmas tree to a fenced-in area at the upper parking lot in Sooner Park near Madison and Tuxedo Blvd.

Just remove all of the decorations from the tree and drop it off any time after Christmas until January 20th. Your tree will be ground into mulch and made available to the public free of charge..