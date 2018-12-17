Posted: Dec 17, 2018 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 3:46 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several items at Monday morning's meeting. Rocky Seals was named to the Emergency Communication District as its final member. The ECD is tasked with establishing E911 for Nowata County. Seals joins Nowata Police Chief Mike McElhaney and South Coffeyville city councilman Jerome Gnatek on the three-member committee.

Sheriff Terry Barnett spoke before the board of commissioners. Barnett presented several security concerns at the county jail. Barnett stated that a bench in the booking area of the jail has created recent issues because it is not completely attached to the wall. Barnett also stated that several air ducts in the building have been damaged.

Several lots throughout Nowata County were sold at auction to Chad Parks. This was the final meeting of the year for the board. The Commissioners will swear-in Troy Friddle and Burke Larue before its next regularly scheduled meeting on January 2.