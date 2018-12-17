Posted: Dec 17, 2018 10:59 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will review their sales tax report when they start their meeting Monday night. They will then discuss and consider approving a resolution to establish a format and rules of conduct for city council meetings. The Dewey City Council had decided in their early December meeting to come back to this item at a later date.

A bid regarding utility relocation for the Bison Road Project will follow in the city council’s discussions on Monday night.

From there the Dewey City Council could vote to enter into an executive session. To end their meeting, the council will discuss, consider and possibly vote to approve the renewal of Robert Fries contract as city judge for the 2019 fiscal year.

The Dewey City Council will move into the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting when their regular city council meeting ends.