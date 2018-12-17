Posted: Dec 17, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier receives a grant from Grand Gateway. Bouvier says the $45,000 grant from Grand Gateway will go towards the installment of heating and air conditioning units at the Washington County Free Fair Grounds. It will help with lighting improvements as well.

Bouvier mentions that the Cherokee Nation has also been a recent sponsor. The Cherokee Nation has sponsored a road project that will stretch from Oglesby to 3000 Road. He says he’s thankful for the $100,000 sponsorship.

The road project will begin sometime next summer. Bouvier says both groups have been a tremendous help to Washington County.