Posted: Dec 17, 2018 11:01 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners in their regular meeting on Monday approved the request to allocate the approximately $18,500 in alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurers office. They went on to approve a request for salary and benefits for the State Election Board Secretary for the month of November.

Lastly, the approved a resolution for the disposal of a John Deere Grader 627 traded from Washington County District 3. According to District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap, it made no sense to spend $40,000 to repair the vehicle.

The Washington County Commissioners will be off next Monday since it will be Christmas Eve. They will reconvene on Monday, Dec. 31.