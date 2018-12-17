Posted: Dec 17, 2018 1:00 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Leadership and Reputation Academy at Tri County Tech will start in January. Business Development Director Kyle Ppool at Tri County Tech says Tri County Tech started the program in partnership with Schnake Turnbo Frank out of Tulsa. Ppool says the purpose of the program is to make someone a better leader. They will put people through difficult, but powerfully fun, training.

Ppool says the program will run every other Tuesday from January until April 2019. They have had several people already apply for the Leadership and Reputation Academy but that they are still looking for more people to fill seats. They will take up to 35 people interested in business, or anyone a business manager may know that might want to attend.

While most course for the Leadership and Reputation Academy will take place in Bartlesville, Ppool says some may take place in Pawhuska and Tulsa. Classes start on January 15th at Tri County Tech. For more information, Ppool recommends that people go to www.tricountytech.edu.