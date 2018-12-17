Posted: Dec 17, 2018 1:41 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and breezed through the weekly agenda. Ted Smith sat in for District No. 3 Commissioner Darren McKinney.

Incoming County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. was on hand to talk about new software coming to the assessors office.

There was also talk at the meeting in regards to making changes to the second floor of the courtroom. Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump spoke on the matter.

It was decided that they will begin sending out quotes to see how much the modifications might cost.

The County Commissioners also decided to accept the offer from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to purchase the Osage County Tourism Gazebo for $25,000.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioner Board meeting will be Dec. 31 at 10 o' clock in the morning. A swearing in for elected officials of Osage County will take place Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse.