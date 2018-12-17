Posted: Dec 17, 2018 2:27 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way will hold a Coffee for a Cause event Tuesday as their 2018 campaign to raise 2.3 million dollars nears a close. President and CEO Lisa Cary says that this Coffee for a Cause event at Painted Horse acts as an informative session for both the attendees and the staff from United Way in Bartlesville.

Cary says this is an outreach program to tell people about Bartlesville Regional United Way, their 13 partner agencies and to hear input from the community on what BRUW can do moving forward.

While no one has to donate at Coffee for a Cause, Cary says people are welcome to donate. She says they will always be open to donations and won't deny anyone who wanted to donate at Coffee for a Cause, but she says it's mostly informational.

Relationships in the community makes the biggest difference for the community, Cary says. She says everyone is welcome to come out and build relationships at Coffee for a Cause. Coffee for a Cause will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18 and will last until 9:30 a.m. at Painted Horse.