Posted: Dec 17, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2018 3:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who already has a pending felony robbery case was charged with domestic abuse in the presence of a minor for an incident on Sunday. Mario Salinas was arraigned on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse.

Court documents allege that Salinas became violent with the woman who mother’s his child. Salinas allegedly placed the woman in a headlock and punched her in the face during an argument. All of this was in the presence of the young child.

Salinas also has a pending felony case stemming from an incident in February. Salinas is facing charges of robbery and interfering with an emergency phone call. Salinas posted a $15,000 bond in that matter. The victim in the most recent case was a co-defendant in the matter from February.

Salinas has a new bond of $5,000. His next court date is set for January 16.