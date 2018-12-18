Posted: Dec 18, 2018 11:19 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of replacing the State Highway 123 bridge over the Caney River in Bartlesville.

The meeting will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center, located at 300 SE Adams Blvd. The current bridge was built in 1937 and is considered structurally deficient. To improve the safety, ODOT plans on widening the highway and reconfiguring areas of Cherokee Ave., Delaware Ave and Hensley Blvd.

During the meeting, impacts of the project will be discussed and the public will be able to make comment.

For those unable to attend the meeting, all project materials will be made available online after the meeting at www.odot.org/publicmeetings. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 o’ clock in the evening.

(Photo courtesy: City Beat)