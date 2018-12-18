Posted: Dec 18, 2018 12:18 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 12:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way President and CEO Lisa Cary said Tuesday morning at their Coffee for a Cause event that United Way is hoping to get last minute donations.

As they near the end of their 2018 United We Fight United We Win campaign, Cary says they are still 11-percent short of their $2.3 million goal. She says getting to their goal so that they may impact the community starts with understanding United Way.

Getting people to understand is the responsibility of United Way, Cary says. Understanding means showing people the long-term investment in their partner agencies so they can make health, education and financial stability impacts on the community.

Unfortunately, Cary says that people don’t connect what United Way does on a large scale for the community. She believes a younger demographic has changed the community and it’s important to reconnect with that younger demographic.

What Bartlesville Regional United Ways has done for the past 80 years doesn't quite resonate, Cary says. To fix that, she says they have to experience the impact that United Way has had on Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.

At their Coffee for a Cause event on Tuesday morning at Painted Horse, Bartlesville Regional United Way aimed at informing the public on what they do with their 13 partner agencies. Several of those partner agencies, including Building Bridges, Elder Care and more were on hand to talk to the public. Currently, BRUW has raised roughly 89-percent of their goal and will end their campaign towards the end of January.