Posted: Dec 18, 2018 1:18 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 1:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville firefighters trained Monday on Jaws of Life extrication. The four-hour training took place at the City of Bartlesville Municipal Garage.

Training Officer Bill Hollander says the garage staff and Paul’s Wrecker Service staged junk vehicles to simulate crash sites, and firefighters responded to the scenarios. Hollander says the firefighters had no pre-knowledge of how the training would go to add some reality to the training situation. Firefighters saw cars stacked on their sides and cars stacked on top of one another with mannequins inside during the training.

Hollander says the Bartlesville Fire Department normally uses the Jaws of Life once a month. If they don’t use it once a month, it may be 5 months before they use the Jaws of Life for extrication. Hollander says it really just depends on what happens when it happens, which is why they held an extrication training.

(Photo courtesy: City Beat)