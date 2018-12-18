Posted: Dec 18, 2018 1:20 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville School Board held a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening and many things were approved.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley gave a report and talked about the elementary alternative program, the future bond issue election and gave a financial update.

The board decided to accept the 2017-2018 District Audit Report, which was presented by Jeff Jenkins. The school board also approved purchase orders and change orders through Dec. 11 of 2018.

The boys and girls cross country team was also recognized for their success this year. Eliot Smith was also recognized for being named the 2018 Oklahoma Assistant Principal of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals.

The next regular scheduled board meeting will be Monday, Jan. 21 2019 at 5:30 in the evening at the Board of Education Meeting Room.