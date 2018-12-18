Posted: Dec 18, 2018 1:57 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The death of a Wynona man from the night of Nov. 29 continues to be investigated. The FBI was called out to the scene, as it was initially believed that the incident took place on Osage Trust Land. After an investigation by both the Osage Nation and the Department of Interior, it was determined that the shooting took place on non-trust land. As a result, jurisdiction of the investigation has been handed over to the Osage County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Eddie Virden explains.

The FBI says they will continue to assist local law enforcement agencies with the investigation. No arrests have been made and anybody who has information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.