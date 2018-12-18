Posted: Dec 18, 2018 2:08 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested downtown after trying to flee from police on foot. Rodney Garber was charge with a count of obstructing an officer and smuggling contraband into jail. Garber was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Garber was standing outside a business on Johnstone Avenue near the Washington County Courthouse. An officer recognized him from previous interactions and discovered that Garber possibly had a warrant.

The officer got out of his vehicle and began yelling at Garber. He continued to walk on Johnstone and turned the corner on Fourth Street and began to run. The officer pursued until he found Garber in an alley between Johnstone and Dewey. Garber was detained by the officer at this time.

Garber claims he knew about the warrant and was trying to get someone to help pay his fines. A search of his person produced a knife as well as red container full of mints. It was later discovered that a small amount of methamphetamine was in the container.

Garber saw his bond set at $1,000. He will appear in court again on Wednesday afternoon.