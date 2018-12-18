Posted: Dec 18, 2018 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 2:22 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at city hall. The brief agenda includes time for citizens to be heard as well as one business item.

The council will discuss and consider taking action on a resolution authorizing the Bartlesville Redevelopment Authority to sell Multifamily Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $55,000,000. Jered Davidson, an attorney from The Public finance Law Group will present the resolution.

This special meeting is set for 3 p.m.