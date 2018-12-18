Posted: Dec 18, 2018 5:14 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2018 5:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had a drawing Tuesday evening to give four families in need a wonderful Christmas dinner from the Tumbleweeds Steakhouse. The winners were Jodi Barnes, Amanda Emberson, Ray Bradley and Ed Echeveria. General Manager Brian Pritchard says he is glad his staff is able to put this event on.

This was Pritchard's first year to do the drawing, but he hopes to make it a yearly tradition.

Bartlesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 3250 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville.