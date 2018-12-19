Posted: Dec 19, 2018 9:12 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Park Board will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20. In that Park Board meeting, the board will hear a report on park maintenance activities. Public Works Director Keith Henry and Park Superintendent Bobby Robinson will give the park maintenance report.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman will speak next in the Park Board meeting. She will give a report on park projects.

The Park Board’s regular meeting will take place at noon on Thursday in City Hall’s 1st Floor Conference Room.