Posted: Dec 19, 2018 9:13 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council establishes a format and rules of conduct for city council meetings. City Manager Kevin Trease says the Dewey City Council approved a resolution with several rules for city council meetings on Monday night.

Non-Dewey residents will have to call ahead of Dewey City Council meetings so the council can schedule the speaker on their future agendas. Trease also notes that the rules will limit the public comment to 15 minutes unless the mayor or chairmen choose to extend the public’s time to speak.

Also in their meeting on Monday, the Dewey City Council approved the utility relocation for the Bison Road Project. Trease says that project should be underway soon.

They also renewed Robert Fries’ contract as city judge for the 2019 fiscal year. That contract extension also comes with a 5-percent pay increase.