Posted: Dec 19, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the Bartlesville School District may invest in an agriculture building soon. This comes after the idea to insert Agriculture and FFA to BPS’s curricula. McCauley says that agriculture offers more to students than people may think. Agriculture adds a knack for public speaking and builds better leaders, McCauley says.

Before BPS can invest in a building, McCauley says the school district needs to make sure their infrastructure is okay in terms of bond funds. As for their bond funds, he says they should be good for the next two years considering they’ll have 3.5 to 4 millions dollars per year.

They will also have to focus on technology, building maintenance, textbooks and more first. Beyond those things, McCauley says they will look at a 4,000 square-foot agriculture building in a couple years. He says the building is anticipated to be built by the outdoor facility on the south end of Bartlesville High School.