Posted: Dec 19, 2018 11:30 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 11:30 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Mark Wilburn is the newly-named Chief Operating Officer for Truity Credit Union. Credit Union Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin made the announcement. Mark Wilburn has been named Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Halpin says Wilburn has demonstrated strong leadership skills as Truity's Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer since 1999.

Halpin adds that Wilburn will do a great job guiding Truity's operations into the future. He says the credit union is strong and stable; its capital is in great shape, and membership has grown to more than 68,000.

Wilburn graduated from Bartlesville's College High School in 1974, and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Oklahoma State University in 1979. He has more than 30 years of credit union management and leadership experience. He joined the lending staff of 66 Federal Credit Union in 1988. After several other work experiences, Wilburn returned to Bartlesville and 66 Federal Credit Union in 1999.

He currently serves on the board of directors for American Credit Union Mortgage Association and is past chairman of Credit Union National Association Council Forum and CUNA Lending Council Executive Committee.