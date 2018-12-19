Posted: Dec 19, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identifies the human remains found along the Pathfinder Parkway on Oct. 18th, 2018. According to Public Information Officer for the department, Captain Jay Hastings, the remains have been identified as 62-year-old Bradford Cordell Pedigo from Grove, Oklahoma.

Pedigo’s remains were found by a man checking an oil lease between Frank Phillips and Adams. The man then reported seeing Pedigo’s remains to the Bartlesville Police Department

Investigators arrived and began searching the area for more evidence. It appeared that the body had been at the location anywhere from three months to a year.

After speaking with family members as evidence came forward it was determined Pedigo was known to be a drifter often traveling by bicycle and living in several different areas. Pedigo was last known to be alive August 6th in Bartlesville. Hastings says the exact cause of death can not be determined but there is no apparent signs of foul play at this time.