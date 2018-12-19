Posted: Dec 19, 2018 3:35 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2018 3:38 PM

According to Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department, Bartlesville Police responded to a call from a residence located in the 1700th block of Country Road on Dec. 15th around midnight. The call came in as an accidental shooting with one person injured requiring Fire and Ambulance to respond.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Demonte Barbee from Nowata lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing. Officers began CPR until Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene. It was determined that Barbee had suffered a gunshot wound to the waist area. Barbee was transported to the hospital and later taken by helicopter to a Tulsa Hospital. Barbee underwent emergency surgery but passed away from the injury Sunday afternoon in Tulsa.

Detectives were called out the night of the incident and worked through the night interviewing subjects who were at the residence when the incident occurred. Initially police were told that Barbee had accidently shot himself while handling a 45-caliber handgun.

On Monday Detectives interviewed 19-year-old Dylan Michael Cobb a second time. Dylan Cobb changed his original statement stating he had grabbed the gun when it accidently went off striking his friend Demonte Barbee causing the fatal injury. The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney to determine what charges will be filed.