Posted: Dec 20, 2018 6:37 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2018 6:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

There are five new officers with the rank of Corporal on the Bartlesville Police Department. Chief Tracy Rols promoted the officers following a review of their records and performance. The newly-promoted officers include Zach Moore, Chris Neal, Travis Martinez, Clifton Johnson, and Tyler Diedrich. The five will help with officer training and shift supervision in their new roles.

PHOTO FROM BARTLESVILLE POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE