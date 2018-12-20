Posted: Dec 20, 2018 2:48 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2018 3:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Thursday marked the 19th annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway. There were 12 prize packages given away. We had a chance to catch up with Garry Chapman from Dewey, who won a lot of great prizes, including a set of tires from Doenges Family of Autos and $1,000 in cash from Cherokee Casino in Ramona.

Deanna Long of Bartlesville was fortunate enough to win $3,000 in cash from Cherokee Casino Ramona, along with a $2,000 gift certificate to Heritage Roofing and a Triple A membership to Paul's Wrecker Service.

We would like to thank all of our participants and sponsors for making this event possible.

For a complete list of winners, visit the Green Country Christmas page of our website by clicking here. They are also pictured below.