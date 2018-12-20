News


Posted: Dec 20, 2018

People Win Big Prizes in Green Country Christmas Drawing

Ty Loftis

Thursday marked the 19th annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway. There were 12 prize packages given away. We had a chance to catch up with Garry Chapman from Dewey, who won a lot of great prizes, including a set of tires from Doenges Family of Autos and $1,000 in cash from Cherokee Casino in Ramona.

Deanna Long of Bartlesville was fortunate enough to win $3,000 in cash from Cherokee Casino Ramona, along with a $2,000 gift certificate to Heritage Roofing and a Triple A membership to Paul's Wrecker Service. 

We would like to thank all of our participants and sponsors for making this event possible.

 

