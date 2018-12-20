Posted: Dec 20, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2018 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The 19th annual Green Country Christmas drawing was Thursday morning and the grand prize drawing was a $5,000 cash prize from Bartlesville Radio. Paul’s Wrecker Service also threw in a Triple A membership.

We were able to catch up with a very excited Melanie Anderson from Bartlesville.

Kyla Swanson, Jeanie Jackson, Cheryl Wheeler, Barbara Carlson, Melissa Camp bell, Tamera Patterson, Garry Chapman, Teresa Moll, Toni Parry, Valorie McKay and Deanna Long were also winners.

We would like to thank all of our participants and sponsors for making this event possible.