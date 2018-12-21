Posted: Dec 21, 2018 9:36 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 9:36 AM

Ty Loftis

If you feel like getting others in the Christmas spirit or want to get yourself in the spirit, then take part in the 24th annual Christmas Caroling celebration at 6:30 this evening in downtown Pawhuska.

Carolers will be leaving Grill 125 at 6:30 and return at 7:30 for refreshments and funny caroling awards. You are encouraged to wear Christmas specific clothing for the event. For more information, contact Elizabeth Hembree.