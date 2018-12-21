News
Christmas Caroling to Take Place in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
If you feel like getting others in the Christmas spirit or want to get yourself in the spirit, then take part in the 24th annual Christmas Caroling celebration at 6:30 this evening in downtown Pawhuska.
Carolers will be leaving Grill 125 at 6:30 and return at 7:30 for refreshments and funny caroling awards. You are encouraged to wear Christmas specific clothing for the event. For more information, contact Elizabeth Hembree.
