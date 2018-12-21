Posted: Dec 21, 2018 10:13 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way President and CEO Lisa Cary says United Way is hoping to get last minute donations. As they near the end of their 2018 United We Fight United We Win campaign, Cary says they are still 11-percent short of their $2.3 million goal. She says a younger demographic has changed the community giving slightly.

Millenials in Bartlesville want to give but they just give in different ways, Cary says. Those different ways in giving include GoFundMe pages.

Cary says she has seen the big givers that used to give Bartlesville Regional United Way leave in her nearly 24-years in Bartlesville. That has made more room for a younger demographic to come in to Bartlesville and make an impact. That offers more excitement than worry, Cary says.

Bartlesville Regional United Way has raised roughly 89-percent of their goal and will end their campaign towards the end of January. Their 13 partner agencies are anticipated to affect families in Washington and Nowata counties as well as parts of Osage County and southeastern Kansas. Cary says she's so proud of the work their partner agencies do for the community and knows that everything will be alright.