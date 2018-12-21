Posted: Dec 21, 2018 11:16 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

As traffic picks up over the Holiday weekend, you should be advised that it would be best to avoid certain area roads due to road work and ongoing projects.

In Washington County just north of Ramona, you can expect various lane closures on north and southbound lanes near US 75 for an intersection modification project. Traffic is also narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave and S. Comanche Ave. for a bridge project here in Bartlesville.

In Nowata County, all lanes of east and westbound traffic on State Highway 60 are closed from three miles east of the US Highway 169 junction to approximately three miles west of State Highway 28 junction. Traffic is directed to use US Highway 169 and State Highway 28 as a detour.

Also in Osage County, State Highway 20 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place at Boar Creek, east of the State Highway 99 junction in Hominy for a bridge project.