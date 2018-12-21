Posted: Dec 21, 2018 11:41 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 will be your last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 12, 2019 primary election for Osage County.

You may apply at the Osage County Election Board located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. There are also application forms available at most post offices, tag offices and public libraries around the county. To fill out an application online, you may visit www.osage.counties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter application. The response is either a voter identification card or a letter explaining the reason why the voter registration wasn’t approved. If you haven’t heard a response within 30 days, you should contact the County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.