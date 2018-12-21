Posted: Dec 21, 2018 1:11 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2018 1:14 PM

Family Crisis and Counseling Center in Bartlesville closed its doors Thursday afternoon. That includes the closure of their shelter for women and children that face domestic violence. Ray of Hope Executive Director Rhonda Hudson shares her thoughts on the Family Crisis and Counseling Center’s closures. She think the closure is unfortunate because she think they provided a valuable service in the community as they assisted domestic violence, rape and assualt victims.

While Family Crisis and Counseling Center has closed, Hudson says there are still programs offering hope to the women and children going through domestic violence situations.

Legal AID in Tulsa has an attorney that is still able to assist with protective orders. Hudson says people can go to the Washington County (or any county) courthouse to get the paperwork for a protective order and Legal AID will help fill it out. The Delaware tribe also has resources they can offer.

Hudson adds that people can always call Ray of Hope if they need help navigating through the resources. If you are concerned about the safety of someone who may be in domestic violence situations, please call the Safeline number at 1.800.522.7233 (or SAFE). And as always, if someone is in a life-threatening situation, call 911.

During the holiday season, Hudson says domestic violence situation tend to spike and wants people to be aware of their resources in this strange time when the Family Crisis and Counseling Center has closed. Once the holiday season is over, Ray of Hope will sit down with the courthouse and other community agencies to insure that a crisis counseling service will be available.